Morris Property completes a £3m contract

The Shrewsbury-based business formally handed over the buildings which the council will let for warehouse or factory use.

The 30,000 sq ft and 17,000 sq ft units have clear-span portal frames and roller shutter doors. Each office space has been internally fitted out and extensive staff parking and delivery bays.

Ian Carswell, contracts manager for Morris Property, said: “This was our first development at T54 for Telford & Wrekin Council and was completed on schedule after a seven-month programme. We have carried out work for the authority before at Hortonwood West industrial estate so they know we can deliver.

“This latest development continues our successful track record at T54 where we have also built schemes for private companies Torus, Filtermist and AXYZ.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for economic development, said: “Morris Property won the contract by competitive tender and we are delighted with the results. T54 is an important site for our economic strategy of providing the right facilities and locations to attract investment and jobs. We are confident the new units will work for businesses and generate interest from potential tenants.”

As part of the contract Morris Property also installed security fencing around the site’s perimeter. Gareth Edwards of DPA in Oswestry was the architect for the scheme.