Numerous issues affecting residents and visitors in Kington need to be addressed, members of the Chamber of Trade have said.

A blocked men’s toilet for several months, water is constantly running in a urinal, repairs are still needed to the town’s iconic Market Hall, the streets need cleaning and a drab white board put up at the town’s coach house were all issues raised.

Chairman of the Chamber of Trade Emma Hancocks told the town council that they have also contacted Herefordshire Council as many of the issues relate to their facilities.

She said members had also comments about bins that had been vandalised and they had not been replaced by the museum and the school and some members said a roundabout dedicated to the memory of Kington stalwart Wizard should be full of life and colourful, as he was himself.

Town clerk Liz Kelso said the men’s toilet issues and the on-going wait for repairs after damage caused by a driver, have been reported to Herefordshire Council.

She said the town no longer has street cleaners and the work on Wizard’s roundabout was taken over by Kington Local Energy and Environmental Network. Councillor Nicki Cornish said the roundabout is filled with wild flowers which look lovely when they are out.

Ms Kelso said the town council does have permission for something to be done with the boards at the coach house but no proposal had come forward.

Councillor Elizabeth Banks said she may have a proposal to put to the next town council meeting for the boards.

Ms Kelso said regarding the bins, Herefordshire Council will not pay for more bins and they will not empty extra bins even if the town council bought some. But she said extra bins could be considered at the next meeting.

Kington County Councillor Terry James said; “Kington’s toilets are disgusting and it does put residents and visitors off when they come to the town. He said the other market towns in Herefordshire have taken over control of their toilets and Ross on Wye’s toilets has won awards.”