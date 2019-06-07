That’s stall, folks: Shrewsbury market florist Lin retires

Lin Tisdale, of Lin’s Flowers, one of the best-known faces of the Market Hall, retires at the end of this week.

It will be a well-earned retirement for the popular florist who says she hasn’t taken a holiday since launching the business in 1991.

Also retiring is Lin’s husband Rob, whom she met in the market where he previously worked as a market officer. They married in 1999 and he joined the business in 2008 when the couple launched a flower delivery service.

A new florist is due to take over Lin’s spot in the market.

Lin Tisdale on her flower stall at Shrewsbury Market Hall

“It’s been full on hard work six days a week, but I’ve enjoyed every minute of it," said 72-year-old Lin. "It’s the people I’ve loved in this job – my customers, my fellow traders,”

“I’m going to miss my customers who have been so loyal over these years. They are lovely people. I’ll miss the camaraderie of other traders. There’s no place like this market."

She added: “I’ll miss the camaraderie of the people working at Birmingham Flower Market. I’ve known many of them for years. But I won’t miss the early mornings!”

Hardworking

Since announcing her retirement Lin has been visited by a steady stream of customers who have come to the market to wish her farewell and give her cards, gifts and hugs.

For many Lin has been more than a florist. She’s been a confidante and a friend. Some customers have been in tears.

Hardworking Lin has hardly taken any time off in 28 years. Even when she had hip replacement and knee operations she was back after two weeks, continuing her work on crutches.

Lin said she was looking forward to taking time off and going for long walks with Rob and their dogs Honey and Lucky. They will be heading off to Dorset to watch Lin’s granddaughter Abby get married and one of Lin’s last floral jobs will be to make the bride’s bouquet.

Market facilities manager Kate Gittins said: “Lin has been a huge asset to this market over these many years. She is always very cheerful with a smile for everyone. She will be greatly missed by her fellow traders and her customers alike.”