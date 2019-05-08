Menu

Advertising

Restaurant undergoes renovation

By James Pugh | North Shropshire | Business | Published:

Hawkstone Park’s restaurant has undergone a restoration.

Dining area

Bosses say the 1792 Bar & Grill boasts a sleek and spacious dining area, with floor to ceiling windows allowing guests to enjoy the views out on to its gardens.

A statement said: “Guests can sample quality food from our extensive menu, made with fresh, premium ingredients.

“There is a range of options available from light bites, to steak from the grill, and mouth-watering main courses.

“We also produce a range of delicious options for guests with dietary requirements, so everyone is catered for. Our comfortable lounge area with luxurious seating can be used for drinks or afternoon tea. Gin lovers can delight in one of Shropshire’s largest selection of flavoured gins.” To book a table at the restaurant, which is located near Shrewsbury, call 01948 841700.

Business News North Shropshire Local Hubs Shrewsbury
James Pugh

By James Pugh
@JamesP_Star

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News