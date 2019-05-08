Restaurant undergoes renovation

Bosses say the 1792 Bar & Grill boasts a sleek and spacious dining area, with floor to ceiling windows allowing guests to enjoy the views out on to its gardens.

A statement said: “Guests can sample quality food from our extensive menu, made with fresh, premium ingredients.

“There is a range of options available from light bites, to steak from the grill, and mouth-watering main courses.

“We also produce a range of delicious options for guests with dietary requirements, so everyone is catered for. Our comfortable lounge area with luxurious seating can be used for drinks or afternoon tea. Gin lovers can delight in one of Shropshire’s largest selection of flavoured gins.” To book a table at the restaurant, which is located near Shrewsbury, call 01948 841700.