£80k grant allows battery business to charge up for growth

For Telford-based AceOn Group, this also means a much-needed extension to its existing facility has been made possible – a development which it hopes will transform its future growth potential.

Founded in 2010 by a team with over 25 years' experience in the battery industry, AceOn Group has enjoyed significant growth since, but sales director Alex Thompson said the future prosperity of the business was hinged on it being able to scale up quickly.

"Increased focus on, and importance of, electric vehicles and energy storage methods have meant that the entire battery sector has grown phenomenally in recent years. Our depth of experience in the market meant that we were well placed to capitalise on this growth, but soon after we set up in Telford, we knew that physical expansion would be necessary to fully realise this.

"Owning the land that our existing facility stands on meant extending was always in our sights, but we realistically couldn't take this forward until sufficient funding was in place."

The funding has been secured from the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and is part of the Marches Building Investment Grant (MBIG).

Part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, it is aimed at funding extensions, renovations and reconfigurations to commercial premises so that businesses can realise growth.

As members of Telford Business Board, Alex and his fellow directors at AceOn found out about the MBIG funding and decided to look in to whether it would meet their needs.

Alex added: "The application process for this funding was rigorous but given the amount we've been awarded, it needed to be, and we certainly didn't find it unduly onerous. Simply, without it we'd have not been able to expand our facilities, take on more staff and put the foundations in place for what we're confident is a period of continued growth."

Advertising

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "This is more positive news for another local company and it's great that Telford & Wrekin Council's own Business Support Service, Enterprise Telford, identified the grant and then supported Alex and his team through the application process.

"This type of support really does make the difference between remaining static and enjoying sustained growth and its great to see AceOn bringing new employment opportunities to Telford."

Three new jobs have already been created because of AceOn's expansion and it is anticipated that another three will be confirmed in the coming few months.

The £2.5 million MBIG is open to businesses across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

Full details are available from Caroline Cattle and Alison Rogers on mbig@herefordshire.gov.uk or by calling the Marches Growth Hub team on 0345 6000 727.