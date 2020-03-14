backtobusiness: Ironbridge Peaky Barbers to open this weekend after delay

The Peaky Barbers off Tontine Hill was due to open in February but after the River Severn burst its banks several times last month and flooded some people in the Ironbridge Gorge out of their homes, the team there took the "difficult decision" to hold off.

Now the shop is ready to open with a bang this Saturday, with a specially-decorated pork pie from Eley's of Ironbridge.

Owner and director Martin Curry said: "We originally had planned an open date of February 22 but with the flooding, road closures and evacuations we had to delay for a number of weeks.

"Only on March 6 were we able to reopen for a 'dry run' and found that many of our existing clientèle had already gone elsewhere with other salons in the wider Telford area outside Ironbridge.

"We were lucky enough to be situated high enough adjacent to the bridge itself to avoid any flooding damage to the premises but still suffered with road closures, evacuations and huge challenges in logistics.

"As a new start-up barbers and salon the flooding caused huge delay and logistical challenges to getting the doors open.

'Trade was non-existent'

"Opening up the business and having road closures coupled with evacuations was tough, as trade was non-existent and costs were piling up. Having to delay the official opening date by three weeks was a difficult decision but an unavoidable one.

"With limited access to the High Street and the road closures many people didn’t visit the area at all.

"Reopening the doors again was not easy either and came with its own challenges.

"Many people who avoided Ironbridge were simply unaware that we had reopened for appointments and the majority of our existing clientele had gone elsewhere in the meantime, placing us weeks further behind in hair treatments.

"There has been the support of other local businesses in the High Street to help us get moving forward, from sharing our social media posts to even more amazingly supportive aspects like lending us a kettle.

"We have persevered and battled back by order of the Peaky Barbers."

The shop will open on Saturday with the help of an Arthur Shelby lookalike from Preston, a large pork pie emblazoned with the shop's logo, live performers dressed in period clothing, shoe shining and a half-price promotion on all treatments.

