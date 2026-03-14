‘We're over the moon’ - Joy as award-winning Bridgnorth butcher shop scoops accolades at pie awards

Alderson's Butchers Pie House & Kitchen, based in Sydney Cottage Drive, Bridgnorth scooped the honours at the Great British Pie Awards last Friday, held in Melton Mowbray - the home of the pork pie.

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The butcher shop has won numerous awards before, including best beef steak at the 2023 Golden Cleaver Awards and last year it took home two bronze awards at the Pie Awards.

But Julia Spencer, who runs the butcher shop with husband Charlie, said this was their best achievement to date.