Four flights cancelled at Birmingham Airport as Foreign Office updates travel advice for Middle Eastern countries

Iran is still continuing its strikes across the Middle East including in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Kuwait.

The UAE said early this morning it was responding to a barrage of missiles, and Bahrain warned residents to seek shelter.

Four flights are cancelled at Birmingham Airport today as the war in the Middle East continues. Cancelled flights to the likes of Dubai and Doha at the West Midlands hub have been continuing ever since the conflict began.

Passengers are urged to enquire with their airline regarding the status of their flight.

For those in Dubai, the advice to only travel to the airport if your airline has confirmed your flight is going ahead, still stands.

The cancelled flights at Birmingham Airport today are:

Departures

14:10 Qatar Airways to Doha - cancelled

20:50 Emirates to Dubai - cancelled

Arrivals

12:40 from Doha - cancelled

18:45 from Dubai - cancelled

The cancelled flights come as the Foreign Office has issued new travel advice for Oman, Jordan and Qatar.

The FCDO warns holidaymakers in Oman to now "exercise caution". The warning reads: "We advise British nationals in Oman to exercise increased caution.

"Press reports have included some limited missile and drone activity in the commercial ports of Duqm and Salalah in Oman.

"Where available, follow advice from local authorities on how to stay safe in your location as risks may vary across Oman and the Gulf region.

"If you are advised to take shelter, stay indoors or find the nearest safe building or shelter. An interior stairwell or a room with as few external walls or windows as possible may provide additional protection."

For Jordan, new information has been issued about the land border crossings with Saudi Arabia, Israel, Palestine, Syria and Iraq and sea crossing with Egypt.

For Qatar, there is new advice about additional commercial flights departing Doha. The new information reads: "Qatari authorities have announced additional non-scheduled flights to depart Doha.

"Monitor flight availability directly with airlines and travel providers. The British Embassy is in regular contact with the Qatari authorities about availability of seats on flights departing Doha.

"We are prioritising assistance for the most vulnerable British nationals."