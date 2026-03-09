Foreign Office updates travel advice for three countries including UAE as Middle East war continues

The Foreign Office has recently updated its travel advice for Oman, Bahrain and the UAE. For Oman, it has provided new information on travel disruption and returning to the UK.

The new advice for Oman reads: "Commercial flights are operating from Muscat to the UK. If you are still in Oman and need to get back to the UK, please contact the airlines directly.

"The Omani authorities are asking travellers only to travel to the airport when they have a confirmed onward flight. Any British nationals in Oman who need consular support can contact us 24/7 by calling +968 2460 9000."

Muscat International Airport in Oman’s capital city has been a key transit point providing relief flights for passengers who were unable to take off from the UAE due to ongoing regional airspace closures.

Over the past week Oman Air has operated almost 80 extra flights and “helped more than 97,000 passengers get home”, it said in a statement on X.

For Bahrain, the Foreign Office has updated its advice about regional escalations, extending visas, public gatherings and security.

It says: "Regional escalation poses significant security risks and has led to travel disruption. Stay away from areas around security or military facilities.

"Follow the instructions of the local authorities and monitor local and international media for the latest information.

"It has been announced that public gatherings in roads or public squares are temporarily banned to protect public safety. You should leave the area if you see a large public gathering or demonstration."

In the event of a protest the Foreign Office advises Brits to:

Remain vigilant

Follow the advice of the local authorities

Be aware of your surroundings

Familiarise yourself with other routes in case you are diverted

The Foreign Office adds: "If you see a suspect item, move away and call the police on 999 or the Police Hotline 8000 8008.

"Travel on the main routes during daylight hours is generally orderly. There can be a police presence or checkpoints on major roads.

"Political developments in the wider region have an impact on local public opinion and actions. Be aware of local sensitivities, follow news reports and be alert to local and regional developments, which could lead to public disturbances."

For the UAE, the Foreign Office has issued new information about how to register your interest in UK government flights from UAE by using a new portal.

It explains: "This service is for British nationals to tell the UK government you're interested in UK government flights from United Arab Emirates.

"Once you have registered, we will send you important updates about booking for flights. You can only register if you hold a valid UK passport."