Four flights cancelled at Birmingham Airport as Iran conflict enters tenth day

Four flights are cancelled at Birmingham Airport today and the affected destinations are Dubai and Doha.

Airlines including Emirates are beginning to ramp up operations but there are still flight cancellations and passengers are urged to enquire with their airline regarding the status of their flight.

The airspace in the United Arab Emirates is still partially closed, which means that some flights are allowed to operate but not full schedules and operations.

Birmingham International Airport. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Emirates is continuing to monitor the situation and will adjust schedules as needed.

The flights cancelled at Birmingham Airport today are listed below.

Departures

14:10 Qatar Airways to Doha - cancelled

20:50 Emirates to Dubai - cancelled

Arrivals

12:40 Qatar Airways from Doha - cancelled

18:45 Emirates from Dubai - cancelled

The Foreign Office has opened a booking portal for British nationals in Dubai who wish to access government charter flights to leave the Middle East region.

The most vulnerable will be prioritised for booking onto charter flights and the Foreign Office has said it will contact those who have registered their presence in the region.

The government began operating flights out of the region earlier in the week from Muscat, Oman. Two have returned to the UK so far and a flight from Dubai is scheduled early this week.

The United Arab Emirates continues to be affected by the conflict.

On Saturday (7 March), a Dubai resident was killed after shrapnel from an "aerial interception" fell on a vehicle in the Al Barsha area, the Dubai Media Office said.

The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for the UAE again. It now provides information on how to register interest in UK government flights.

It says: "This service is for British nationals to tell the UK government you're interested in UK government flights from United Arab Emirates.

"Once you have registered, we will send you important updates about booking for flights. You can only register if you hold a valid UK passport."