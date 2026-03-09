Is Dubai Airport open now? Latest update as Emirates pledges to resume all flights

Airlines are running a reduced number of flights while schedules gradually return to normal.

Authorities are telling passengers not to go to the airport unless they have a confirmed flight with their airline, because departures and arrivals may change quickly.

There are still cancelled flights at Dubai Airport today (Monday 9 March) but there are more flights scheduled and operating than there has been since the war began in the Middle East.

It shows that the airport is slowly returning back to normal. But, because of the ongoing conflict there is the possibility that scores of flights will be cancelled again.

An Emirates aircraft takes off from Dubai International Airport in Dubai. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

Passengers are strongly advised to check with their airline regarding the status of their flight and keeping an eye on any new updates on Dubai Airports website page.

The biggest airline in the Gulf, Emirates, said it would continue to ramp up its operations to and from its hub at Dubai. The carrier said in a post on X that it expects a swift return to normality, saying: “The airline anticipates a return to 100 per cent of its network within the coming days, subject to airspace availability and the fulfilment of all operational requirements.

“Safety, as ever, remains paramount as is our duty of care. Following the partial re-opening of regional airspace, Emirates is operating a reduced flight schedule while working to restore full network operations.

“We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority. Customers should only proceed to the airport if they have a confirmed booking.”

The airline continues to monitor the situation and will adjust schedules as needed.

Transit passengers through Dubai will only be accepted if their connecting flights are operating.

Flights are beginning to operate as the airspace in the United Arab Emirates is partially open. Partially open means that a limited number of flights can be allowed.

Israel’s airspace remains closed with the exception of military flights and civilian operators with prior permission.