Man injured after being hit by car in Shrewsbury

The incident in Ellesmere Road on Sunday, led to tailbacks as emergency services attended the scene at around 11am.

West Mercia Police said the incident involved a man who was hit by a car.

A spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at around 11am on Sunday,. February 22 on Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury.

"One man, the pedestrian, was taken to hospital for further treatment.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service who were also at the scene have been approached for further details.