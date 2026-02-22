‘If you knew what was lurking in the water you’d keep an eye on your dogs’ - Angler’s warning as he pulls monster fish from Shrewsbury river

Dean Lutwyche has spent 25 years fishing along the River Severn in Shrewsbury, but says he has never pulled anything as huge from the waterway as the whopper he caught on Friday.

The 40-year-old said he was fishing behind Shrewsbury Sports Village in Sundorne Road on Friday when he caught a monster pike.

“It is the biggest I’ve caught,” he said. “I heard of one somebody caught that was bigger a few years ago but I’m 40 this year and have been fishing along the River Severn in Shrewsbury since I was 15 and probably caught a 1,000 pike but I’ve never seen anything like this one.”