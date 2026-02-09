Man charged with GBH after Shrewsbury town centre incident
A Black Country man has been charged with grievous bodily harm following an incident in Shrewsbury at the weekend.
West Mercia Police said Nathan Webster, of Brunswick Park Road in Wednesbury was charged with the offence and has been remanded in custody.
It followed an incident in Shrewsbury town centre on Saturday.
The 34-year-old is due to appear at court on the next available date.