'The truck was filled with specialised tools' - Reward offered as truck stolen from driveway near Bridgnorth

West Mercia Police said they are appealing for help following the theft of a Black Nissan Navara Pick up with the license plate BD69 AKV.

The vehicle was taken from a driveway in Netherfield in Highley, near Bridgnorth between 12.45am and 12.49am in the early hours of Monday.

The stolen truck

A spokesperson for the police said: "We would like to hear from you if you witnessed this incident or may have any doorbell camera footage available.

The owners of the vehicle have since taken to social media to say they are offering a reward for the recovery of the vehicle.

The owner said: "The truck was filled with specialised tools. These are essential for my father-in-law's livelihood as a self-employed tradesman but have little value to anyone else."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police by email at: ch.snt@westmercia.police.uk quoting Ref: 00070_i_19012026.