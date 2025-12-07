The Belle Vue Tavern, in Belle Vue Road, Shrewsbury, is subject of an application to revert an existing cottage within into its former use as a dwelling pre-1934.

The work would involve the pub, which was closed by Admiral Taverns in July this year, having a boundary wall installed.

The pub was purchased by MW Knights & Sons Ltd in October.

The Belle Vue Tavern in Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

A design and access statement on the application says: “ The public house will remain positioned to the left of the dwelling and reverted to its original size.

“The other boundaries do not extend beyond the structure of the property as evidenced on the proposed plans.

“We have established that The Belle Vue Tavern, as exists today, was created from two cottages in around 1868 consisting of the amalgamation of numbers 113 and 115 Belle Vue Road, and was formally known as The Plough.

“An application was made and approved to add a cellar and new frontage in 1911.

“A further cottage, number 117 Belle Vue Road (the subject of this application), was acquired by the brewery in the early 1930’s to cater for their growing trade.

“This was then annexed to the Inn by creating an opening on the ground floor to create a ‘Smoke Room’.

“An application was submitted to the Borough of Shrewsbury Improvement Committee on 5th September 1934 for this work and approved shortly thereafter.

“The application will provide an additional low cost home in a most sustainable location.

“The works proposed see changes externally, namely the reinstatement of front external boundary wall, however these changes revert the building back to its original configuration and appearance therefore the conservation area will be enhanced.”

The consultation period for the public to be able to comment on the proposal finishes on Christmas Eve.

To view the plans visit https://pa.shropshire.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=T68WH8TDMCV00

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk