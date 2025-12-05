Motorist, 30, who took cocaine before driving on busy A5 gets driving ban
A motorist who was caught on the busy A5 after taking cocaine has been disqualified from driving.
Marc Stone, aged 30, drove a Volkswagen Toureag on between Preston island in Shrewsbury and junction 3 of the M54 for Wellington on September 23 this year.
