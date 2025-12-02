Airports across the UK are braced for the busiest Christmas getaway in history - what to expect

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said passenger numbers for December are forecast to exceed the record 22 million seen last year.

Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, is preparing for more than seven million passengers to travel through its four terminals this month.

The CAA said this summer was the busiest on record for UK airports, with 90.2 million passengers between July and September.

That was up 2% from the same period in 2024.

Among the major airports with the highest year-on-year percentage growth in passengers this summer were Bournemouth (up 28%), Liverpool (up 10%) and Edinburgh (up 9%).

The most popular international destinations were in Europe, with Palma de Mallorca, Dublin, Amsterdam and Alicante topping the list.

The data comes as Birmingham Airport recently announced that easyJet has confirmed further growth at its Birmingham base, with a sixth A320 family aircraft set to join the fleet from next summer, enabling the airline to offer customers even more choice for flights and holidays across Europe and beyond.

The CAA said the number of passengers for 2025 as a whole could exceed 300 million for the first time.

Last year, the total was 295 million.

Airport delays are reducing - but remain below pre-Covid rates

Punctuality is improving at UK airports but remains below pre-coronavirus levels.

Some 64% of flights arrived or departed within 15 minutes of their schedule in the third quarter of 2025.

That is compared with 57% a year earlier, and 69% during the same period in 2019.

Selina Chadha, group director for consumers and markets at the CAA, said: “We now have more people flying than ever before and are on track for the biggest Christmas getaway in history.

“With high passenger numbers and the potential for bad weather that winter brings, make sure you check for disruption, including on your route to the airport.

“Ahead of travelling, we encourage people to plan their packing to avoid delays at security and know their rights when things go wrong.”

Aviation minister Keir Mather said: “We know Britain wants to fly.

“Airports and airlines nationwide reported their busiest summer yet, as record numbers of passengers head off on business trips and holidays.

“As another busy festive period kicks off, we’ve secured the sector’s future.

“Getting expansion off the ground at Luton, Gatwick and Heathrow, and redesigning our airways – to keep Britain connected, support jobs and power economic growth.”