The five Shropshire neighbourhoods celebrating People's Postcode Lottery wins in November

Every week, postcodes across Shropshire put their streets forward for a chance at winning thousands of pounds in the People's Postcode Lottery.

The lottery gives residents the chance to take home their share of a £1,000, £250,000, or even £1m prize for their neighbourhood, all for £12 a month.

As well as offering residents the chance to walk away with prizes starting from £1,000, at least 33 per cent of the ticket price also goes towards a charitable cause, with the lottery raising more than £1.2 billion to date for charities and foundations.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.



This month five neighbourhoods across Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Newtown in Shropshire were the lucky few to be chosen to win a prize.

Here’s a look at the winning Shropshire postcodes and their cash prizes to be shared with neighbours.

SY10 7QD Bryn-Celyn, Oswestry wins £1,000 per ticket up to a maximum of £6,000 on 21 Nov

SY2 5WN Shrewsbury covering Preston Street, Holland Drive Pankhurst Way and Burkitt Close wins £1,000

per ticket up to a maximum of £6,000 on 18 Nov

SY2 5XT Lowfield, Shrewsbury wins £1,000 per ticket up to a maximum of £6,000 on 17 Nov

SY16 2LT Parker’s Lane, Newtown wins £1,000 per ticket up to a maximum of £6,000 on14 Nov

SY3 9NS Mary Webb Road in Shrewsbury £1,000 per ticket up to a maximum of £6,000 on 8 Nov

For more information on the People's Postcode Lottery, and to enter for the daily prize draw, visit the lottery website here.