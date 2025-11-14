Powys County Council said that Llandrinio Bridge, which was damaged last month, would "temporarily reopen to all traffic under controlled conditions today - Friday, November 14."

The council said that planned repairs to the bridge had been delayed due to the weather.

It said: "In our previous update, we confirmed that essential repairs to Llandrinio Bridge were scheduled to begin on November 17, with full reopening expected in mid-December.

Llandrinio Bridge

"Unfortunately, the recent, higher than forecast, heavy rainfall and rising river levels have delayed these plans, with conditions currently unsafe to recover the original stonework from the riverbed.

"To maintain local connectivity and minimise disruption, we have now put temporary arrangements in place to reopen the bridge to all traffic under controlled conditions this afternoon (Friday 14 November).

"The temporary traffic management measures on the bridge will allow vehicles to cross safely.

"However, with the reduced road width, motorists are urged to drive with care to avoid further damage to the structure."

The council said it is now committed to completing the full repair "as soon as conditions allow".

It said: "This will include recovering the original stonework and rebuilding the parapet wall using traditional techniques to preserve the bridge’s historic character.

"These works will require further closures, which we will schedule to minimise disruption. We will let residents, businesses and road users know the dates in due course."

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “We know how important Llandrinio Bridge is for local communities, and while the weather has delayed our original plans, reopening the bridge under controlled conditions will help maintain connectivity until full repairs can be completed.

“Please take extra care when crossing, the last thing we need is further damage to the other side of the bridge while the traffic management measures are in place.

“We will keep everyone informed about future closures to continue with the repair works as soon as dates are confirmed. Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we work to restore this historic structure safely.”