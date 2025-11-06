Shropshire neighbourhood among most deprived in England - here's where your area ranks

Dubbed the 'deprivation league table', the English Indices of Deprivation are Government figures released roughly once every five years and rank every neighbourhood from the most to the least deprived.

The country is divided into small neighbourhoods, each usually home to between 1,000 and 3,000 people, and ranked according to seven different categories - including levels of income, crime, education and health.

One part of Sutton Hill in Telford was noted as being more deprived overall than 99 per cent of neighbourhoods in the country - ranked 302 out of 33,755 areas. Photo: Google

This year saw the seaside neighbourhood of Jaywick in Essex named as the most deprived in England for the fourth time, while areas of Blackpool made up most of the rest of the top ten.

13 per cent of Telford & Wrekin's neighbourhoods are noted as being 'highly deprived' - making it the 66th most deprived local authority area in England. Nationwide, the average figure is 10 per cent.