Shropshire has one of the lowest tobacco smoking rates in the West Midlands - full list of smoking population listed here

The latest figures show a reduction in tobacco use in most areas - apart from Sandwell which has the highest smoking rate in the region at 16.6%, rising slightly from 16.3% last year.

Lichfield, while still having the lowest rate at 7.4%, also saw a small increase of just over one percentage point.

Most other areas recorded declines. Telford & Wrekin, Powys, Shropshire, and Stafford saw the biggest drops, each falling by more than a percentage point.

Larger cities such as Birmingham and Stoke-on-Trent also improved slightly, with smoking rates down by around half a percentage point.

But while cigarette use is lowering, the national figures show that he number of people who vape has overtaken the number who smoke for the first time.