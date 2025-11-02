South Shropshire road to close for nine days for resurfacing

Park Lane in Woofferton near Ludlow will be resurfaced from Monday, November 3 to Wednesday, November 12.

During the work, the road - between Woofferton and Richard's Castle - will be closed from 8am to 5pm each day.

During the closures, a signed diversion will be place and access will be maintained for properties and businesses within the closure.

Residents and vistors are being asked not to park on the road during the day while the work is in progress.

Planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and online at one.network

