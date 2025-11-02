Overnight closures planned for Shrewsbury town centre roads so Network Rail can examine railway bridges

Castle Foregate and Cross Street in Shrewsbury are set to undergo a series of overnight closures from Sunday, November 9, to Friday, November 14.

Both roads will be closed between 11pm on Sunday and 6am on Monday. Castle Foregate will then be closed on Tuesday night and Wednesday night, reopening by 6am on Thursday morning.

A final closure will then be in place on Cross Street from Thursday to Friday between the same times.

During the works, vehicles will also be restricted from turning left out of Howards Street onto Castle Foregate.

According to the road closure notice, the closures are required to allow for Network Rail to carry out a "detailed examination of railway bridges".

