Two fire engines were sent to Pen y Bryn Way at around 10.20pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “On Saturday, November 1, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Newport.

“Fire crews attended. Two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and fan were used to deal with the incident.”

Fire engines were sent to the scene from Newport and Wellington.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.