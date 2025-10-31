Terrifying CCTV shows kids turn a busy West Midlands high street into a 'war zone' setting off fireworks near shoppers

This is the terrifying moment a gang of kids turned a busy West Midlands high street into a 'war zone' - by setting off fireworks just inches away from shoppers.

The knock-off fireworks had been sold to children from the back of a white van parked up along the high street in Smethwick.

Video footage captured mindless yobs then deciding to let them off - just feet away from bustling shops and a pavement lined with people.

Fireworks explode 'inches away' from woman

The flashes of fireworks exploding can be seen just inches away from one woman while other shoppers are forced to take cover to avoid serious injury.

Sandwell Council released the shocking footage this week as part of a warning in the run up to Bonfire Night on November 5.

Fireworks being set off on the high street in Smethwick, West Mids.

Inspector Nahj Ahmed, from West Midlands Police, said: "Last year we had a number of instances around Sandwell with fireworks.

Fireworks sold to children

"Fireworks were being sold from a van and young children were buying these fireworks and setting them off in the middle of a high street.

"We've had young people open car windows and set off fireworks, causing danger to other road users.

"We've been going into local schools to educate children around the misuse of fireworks and the danger of fireworks.

"Alongside that we will have a visual presence to ensure our communities are safe."

The footage was filmed last year but released for the first time recently to highlight the dangers of firework misuse.

'War zone'

One web user commented on social media: "I was there last year and it was like a war zone. I do hope you clamp down this year."

Labour MP for Smethwick, Gurinder Singh Josan, said: "Ever since I have been a member of Parliament over the last year I have had a number of complaints about inconsiderate use of fireworks.

"Fireworks being set off at all times of the day and night and the impact that has on pets, animals and people and for some people it can be debilitating.

Fireworks being set off on the high street in Smethwick, West Mids.

"We're encouraging considerate use of fireworks but also thinking about how we celebrate and bring people together."

Councillor Suzanne Hartwell, deputy leader and cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community, said: “While fireworks have been a traditional part of many celebrations, we all have a duty to use them responsibly.

"As you can see from the footage the misuse of footage can lead to serious incidents.

"By choosing quieter fireworks, being considerate of neighbours, and purchasing only from reputable sources, residents can help protect animals, families and those sensitive to loud noise.

"The council will continue to promote safe, legal and respectful celebrations that everyone can enjoy.”