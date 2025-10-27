'I hope this encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to follow their dreams' - Shropshire hamper business boss speaks on award success

Elite Hampers, a corporate gifting business devoted to adding value to business relationships by providing a bespoke gifting service, was founded by Jeevan Punj in 2021.

Jeevan Punj, founder of Elite Hampers in Telford

Now, after a nationwide search, the Telford business has been selected as part of this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up, which showcases the most innovative and admired small businesses across the nation, as part of the count-down to Small Business Saturday on December 6.

Running in the UK for more than a decade, Small Business Saturday is the UK’s most successful small business campaign, which celebrates small businesses and encourages the public to support and spend with small firms.

Jeevan said: “Being selected as a SmallBiz100 has given me so much confidence and belief in my business journey.

"I’m very grateful Elite Hampers has been recognised as an inspiring business. I hope this encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to follow their dreams and believe that small businesses can dream big and make it happen."

Elite Hampers will be profiled by the campaign on October 30 as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK.

Michelle Ovens CBE, director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: "Small businesses are the nation’s favourite businesses – bringing immeasurable value to our local communities and powering the wider economy.

“Firms like Elite Hampers in this year’s SmallBiz100 represent some of the UK’s most-loved small businesses. It is so important that we encourage public support for small businesses up and down the country, as many are still facing a host of challenges as they enter this critical final stretch of the year.”

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots non-commercial campaign originally founded by American Express in the US in 2010, and the brand remains the campaign’s principal supporter in the UK.

Dan Edelman, general manager, UK Merchant Services at American Express, said: “Through our long-standing support of Small Business Saturday, American Express is proud to champion the nation’s small businesses. Congratulations to this year’s SmallBiz100, which once again showcases the incredible vibrancy and innovation of small firms and the valuable contribution they make to local communities."

Over the decade it has been running in the UK Small Business Saturday has engaged millions of people and seen billions of pounds spent with small businesses across the UK on Small Business Saturday, with an impact that lasts all year round.

Customers across the UK are encouraged to go out and support all types of small businesses on Small Business Saturday - from independent shops and restaurants to small service and b2b businesses like plumbers and accountants. Many small businesses take an active role in promoting the day by hosting events and offering promotions.