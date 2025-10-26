Hospital heroes - Shropshire diabetes team wins Public Recognition Award

The team at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) received the Public Recognition Award at the trust's annual celebratory awards, held at the Mecure Hotel in Telford.

In summer, members of the public were invited to nominate their 'hospital heroes', and 2,578 votes were cast in the finals for the only category that is open to patient and public nominations.

The diabetes team is presented the Public Recognition Award by Andrew Morgan, group chair at SaTH

SaTH says the Public Recognition Award recognises individuals or teams who demonstrate exceptional compassion, dedication, and make a remarkable contribution to patient care.

Dr Probal Moulik, consultant endocrinologist, praised the team's work, saying: "It is truly an honour to have been named winner of the Public Recognition Award.

"I started the insulin pump service in 2011 and currently we have 550 pumpers with type 1 diabetes benefitting from this new technology mimicking an artificial pancreas. Our insulin pump team is fantastic - our doctors, nurses and wider team work with our patients every day to ensure they have the best care, and I couldn’t be prouder of all of them."

Jo Williams, Group Chief Executive at SaTH, added: "The Public Recognition Award is truly one of the most cherished honours we present. To be shortlisted is a remarkable achievement, made even more special because these nominations come directly from our patients and community, inspired by their personal experiences with our services.

"This award shines a spotlight on the extraordinary dedication and compassion shown by our colleagues and teams. I’ve had the privilege of witnessing their passion, tireless efforts, and unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding care and experiences. It was incredibly moving to see such a high volume of heartfelt nominations in this category.

"Congratulations to all our finalists - and a big well done to the diabetes team for winning this special award."