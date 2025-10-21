'It’s still October!': Birmingham residents blast council after Christmas tree erected two months early

Birmingham residents have blasted the council after a massive 65ft (20m) Christmas tree was erected in their city more than two months early.

The massive fir was moved into place in Birmingham city centre's Victoria Square over the weekend in preparation for its annual German market.

But locals have complained it's "too soon" in the middle of October - with not even Halloween and Bonfire Night out of the way.

The civic tree has been put up outside Birmingham City Council's offices while market stalls are also being erected for the festive season.

A Christmas tree is already in place in Birmingham city centre, October 2025.

Birmingham resident Richard McQuaid, 39, of Kings Heath, said: "It would be nice if the council came and collected my bins this early - they need to get their priorities right.

"While everywhere else is decorated for Halloween the square outside the council house looks more like it's the middle of December. It's still more than two months away from Christmas so it feels way too soon.

"I'm not sure how festive the people of Birmingham are going to be feeling this year - our bankrupt council won't collect our bins but they want to throw us a big Christmas party."

Another local Georgina Walsh, 31, of Stechford, said: "The Christmas market is becoming more of a divisive issue in Brum - you either love it or hate it. But to be talking about it in October while the leaves are still on the trees just feels wrong - get Halloween and Bonfire Night out of the way first."

One person wrote on X: "Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree…IT’S STILL OCTOBER!” #toosoon #bahhumbug #birmingham #germanmarket"

Another said, "No no no....too soon" while another commented, "You've got to be kidding, the kids have just gone back after summer...haven't they?"

Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market

The Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market is due to open on November 1 and will run until December 24.

Birmingham City Council was approached for comment.