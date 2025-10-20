Drug addict Darren Jones, aged 49, left victims feeling “violated”, and on one night was caught by a woman in her kitchen during the spate of burglaries, attempted burglaries and thefts in Telford.

Shrewsbury Crown Court first heard how Jones targeted a home in Chetwynd Close, Brookside on June 13 this year.

The homeowner called the police after finding Jones in the back garden. He told Jones to “go away”, but Jones said he was there to collect money and that this was the address he was given.

Jones left having not stolen anything.

On June 28 police were contacted by a woman living in Lydbury Close, also in Brookside, where Jones was seen outside.

She confronted Jones and he said he was “calling for Paul”, before leaving.

It was later discovered that items from the garage were missing including a box of jewellery which included nipple bars, rings and the wedding ring of the late mother of one of the occupants.

In total, the value of the stolen items was around £500.