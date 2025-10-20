'Drivers are now concerned about safety on this route' youths force buses stop on town's high street disabling its power steering

West Mercia Police have branded the actions of the youths as dangerous. They said the incident occurred twice last week and drivers at the bus firm now believe the route is unsafe due to the risk posed by the youths.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We’re asking for your help following two incidents on Thursday, October 16 and Friday, October 17 in the early evening, where a gang of youths deliberately stopped the Number 8 bus on Broseley High Street.

"Their actions caused the bus engine to shut down, resulting in a loss of power steering.

"This put passengers, pedestrians, and other road users in danger. It may seem like a harmless prank to those involved, but it could have caused a serious accident.

"Drivers are now concerned about safety on this route. We’ve requested CCTV footage from Arriva to help identify those responsible.

"Were you there? Did you see anything? Do you have doorbell or CCTV footage from Broseley High Street on those evenings? Please come forward with any information — even small details could help."

Anyone with information is urged to contact bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk