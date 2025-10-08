A major UK high street bank is giving away £900 to new customers through a banking switch offer - here’s how to claim it

Barclays is offering up to £900 in cash to new customers who switch their current account and ISA

Barclays is offering one of the biggest bank switching deals on the market right now - with new customers able to claim up to £900 in cash for moving both their current account and savings over.

If you’re willing to follow all the requirements, this could be a good way to make some extra money before the end of the year.

While many switching offers sit around the £100–£200 mark, Barclays’ double deal could net savvy customers almost £1,000, in return for rearranging where they keep their money.

If you’ve been thinking about moving your current account or consolidating your savings, this might be the best way to do it. Here’s how the Barclays bank switching deal works:

£200 or £400 for switching your current account to Barclays

The first part of the offer is simple: switch your everyday banking to Barclays and you could get £200 or £400, depending on which account you open.

£200 is available when you open a Barclays current account with Blue Rewards (a £5-per-month loyalty scheme that offers cashback, better savings rates, and perks like Apple TV+ access).

£400 is on offer if you switch to a Barclays Premier Account – designed for higher earners and those with bigger savings.

You’ll need to complete your switch between Tuesday, October 7 and Thursday, November 27, 2025 to qualify.

To get the bonus, you must open your new account through the Barclays app, sign up for Blue Rewards, and complete a full switch using the Current Account Switch Service (CASS) – including moving at least two active direct debits.

Then, within 30 days, you’ll need to pay in £2,000 if you’ve opened a regular current account, or pay in £4,000 if you’ve opened a Premier account.

Meet those requirements and you’ll receive your £200 or £400 within 28 days of qualifying.

To be eligible for Premier banking, you’ll need either a gross annual income of at least £75,000, or £100,000+ saved or invested with Barclays.

Existing Barclays customers, those who’ve already had a Barclays switch bonus, joint account holders, under-18s, and non-UK residents won’t be eligible.

Up to £500 extra for switching your ISA to Barclays

Barclays is also running a separate ISA transfer offer, which can boost your total reward to a huge £900.

To qualify, you’ll need to already hold – or open – a Barclays current account, then transfer at least £25,000 from another provider into a Barclays cash ISA by Friday, November 28, 2025.

The more you transfer, the more you earn:

£100 for £25,000–£49,999.99

£200 for £50,000–£99,999.99

£500 for £100,000 or more

You can make the transfer in the Barclays app, via online banking, or by visiting a branch. The ISA reward will be paid into your Barclays current account within 60 business days after your final transfer completes.

How to claim your Barclays switch bonus

Open the Barclays app and apply for a current or Premier account.

Join Blue Rewards for £5/month.

Use the Current Account Switch Service to move your old account (including at least two direct debits).

Pay in the required amount (£2,000 or £4,000) within 30 days.

Receive your £200 or £400 within 28 days of meeting the conditions.

Optionally, transfer an ISA worth £25,000+ by Friday, November 28 to earn up to an extra £500.

