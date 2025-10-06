'It’s about celebrating community, connection and creating a safe space' - Organiser speaks of new Shropshire business networking event

The group, Bathing in Business, was held earlier this month to offer a more relaxed approach to networking for smaller businesses or those who may be overwhelmed by a larger crowd.

The initiative is the brainchild of Fran Ash, business development manager at Ash Plumbing and Bathrooms in Telford, which has been running for more than 15 years.

Fran has been a regular attendee at various networking groups across the region for the last few years and has now launched her own group after recognising a gap in the market.

More than 30 people attended the first Bathing in Business session held at Frankly Farm Tours, in collaboration with owners John and Natalie Franklin-Hackett.

And 17 business owners have already signed up to the next event set to take place on October 21.

L-R: Fran Ash (Ash Plumbing and Bathrooms), John and Natalie Franklin-Hackett (Frankly Farm Tours) with Jeffrey the Llama

Fran said she has been thinking about creating something different for many years and is delighted that her vision is now a reality.

She said: “Bathing in Business is a more relaxed, inclusive event bringing together small business owners from all walks of life. It’s about celebrating community, connection, and creating a safe space where small businesses can be themselves with no pressure to hard sell or pitch.

“The group consisting of a diverse mix of small businesses from across Shropshire took part in open conversations over coffee and cake. We swapped stories, shared advice, and built connections in a relaxed, informal setting.

“Hearing business owners chat so openly about the highs, the lows, and everything in between reminded me exactly why I wanted to create this space. It wasn’t about corporate networking or the hard sell, it was about real people, real conversations, and building each other up.

“I also knew I wanted the venue to be a break from the norm - somewhere that reflected the relaxed and refreshing feel of the event. That’s why I approached Frankly Farm, set in the heart of the Shropshire countryside, as it offered the perfect backdrop for something a little different.

“I’m so proud of how our first Bathing in Business event turned out. It started as just an idea I had a year ago, and to see it come to life as a sell-out event was incredible.

“The positive feedback has been overwhelming and has shown me just how needed this kind of group is in Shropshire,” she added.

John, from Frankly Farm Tours, said: “It was a privilege to host such a ground-breaking business event at the farm. We were thrilled with the lively and energetic atmosphere and amazing conversations between fellow local small businesses. Having met Fran at a networking event we were impressed with her brilliance as a networker and connector of people, which meant hosting this event at the farm was a no brainer.”

The next Bathing in Business will take place on Tuesday October 21 and places can be reserved via Eventbrite by searching 'Bathing in Business'.

For more information email Fran at admin@ash-bathrooms.co.uk. Future dates will also be announced across Ash Plumbing and Bathrooms’ social media channels.