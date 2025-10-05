Oswestry XL bully owner who illegally owned dog ordered to pay thousands
An XL bully owner who did not have the legal documentation for the dog has been ordered to pay thousands of pounds.
Samuel Jones, aged 29, was taken to Telford Magistrates Court over the ownership of his dog Bella.
It has been illegal to own an XL bully since early 2024 in the UK without a certificate of exemption, which generally includes strict rules, including an obligation on owners to muzzle them and have them on a lead in public.