'Road closed' after 'non-injury' crash closes road near Worthen

The incident on the B4386 road to Westbury occurred just before 5pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they have sent two fire crews.

Local residents have taken to social media to say the road is closed.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said they were dealing with a "non-injury RTC", adding: "Police are currently dealing with an incident on the B4386 just South of Westbury. The road is blocked and will remain so for several hours. Please avoid the area as it is closed to all traffic and pedestrians. "