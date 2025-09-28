Watch: Gallons of apple juice flow as Broseley hosts its annual pressing event
There were gallons of apple juice, some destined to be turned into cider, as a village hosted its annual apple pressing day on Sunday.
They have been pressing apples at an annual event at Willey Village Hall near Broseley since 2019.
The event has blossomed over the years, as more people want to take advantage of the fruits growing in their gardens and local orchards.
The Willey Apple Pressing Day has now become a popular yearly event, with scores of people paying a small fee to have their bags of apples pressed into juice.
Anne Skinner, secretary at the village hall, said people paid £5 to have their apples pressed, and members of the community, even those without apples, turned out in force to join in the fin and take advantage of the refreshments, entertainment and bar laid on for the event.
Lisa Grace one of the organisers behind the event said: "This is the sixth year we have run it now. We hire the equipment form the Shropshire smallholders association and people come down with their own bottles and we press as much as we can.
"It's a great community day. We must have pressed thousands of apples and gallons of juice."