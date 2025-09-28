Watch: Gallons of apple juice flow as Broseley hosts its annual pressing event

They have been pressing apples at an annual event at Willey Village Hall near Broseley since 2019.

Astrid 5 and Nici Smith from Broseley.

Vanessa Lee from Nordley and Clive Dickinson from Broseley.

Jonathan Riston and Nick Downes (of Broseley's Downes Greengrocers).

The event has blossomed over the years, as more people want to take advantage of the fruits growing in their gardens and local orchards.

The Willey Apple Pressing Day has now become a popular yearly event, with scores of people paying a small fee to have their bags of apples pressed into juice.

Lisa Grace from Broseley.

Anne Skinner, secretary at the village hall, said people paid £5 to have their apples pressed, and members of the community, even those without apples, turned out in force to join in the fin and take advantage of the refreshments, entertainment and bar laid on for the event.

Muriel Powers.

Lisa Grace one of the organisers behind the event said: "This is the sixth year we have run it now. We hire the equipment form the Shropshire smallholders association and people come down with their own bottles and we press as much as we can.

Karim and Mark Hordley from Shrewsbury.

"It's a great community day. We must have pressed thousands of apples and gallons of juice."

Isaac Attridge 11.

Willey Village Hall , near Broseley, and the annual Apple Press day where people can bring there apples to be turned into juice.