Temporary 30mph speed limit on A41 near Newport in place for two months

The traffic restriction will be in place between the A41 Forton Roundabout and the B4379 junction near Bloomsbury Nursery from September 30.

The 30mph temporary speed limit is expected to remain in place until December 3.

A temporary speed limit of 30mph will be in place along the A41 in Newport for around two months. Photo: Google

According to the notice, the restriction is due to work "being executed on or near the road" and will "maintain safety for road users". The restriction will not apply to emergency service vehicles.

Updates on the closure and others around Shropshire can be found online at one.network.