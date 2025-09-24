Telford man Marc Cole-Jones, aged 52, is accused of swindling complainants from Shropshire, the West Midlands, Lancashire, Cheshire, Warwickshire and Manchester out of money between 2009 and 2024.

Cole-Jones, also known as Marc Cole and Marc Sands, was back in the dock at Chester Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing today (Wednesday, September 24, 2025).

However, Judge Natalie Cuddy granted a joint application from the prosecution and the defence to adjourn the case to February 5 next year for legal discussions to take place.

Cole-Jones, of Church Grove, Donnington, Telford, has not yet entered pleas to 22 counts of fraud by false representation.

Judge Cuddy told Cole-Jones: “You will need to attend court on that day (February 5, 2026). If you don’t you may be committing an offence and a warrant may be issued for you.

“Between now and then there will be discussions between the crown and your defence.”

The judge granted Cole-Jones bail on the conditions he provides the police with his bank details and any mobile phone numbers he is using, reports to Telford’s Malinsgate police headquarters every Wednesday and does not contact any of the complainants in this case.