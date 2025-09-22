Outdoor seating areas planned for two Shropshire venues - including the Peach Tree in Shrewsbury
Consultations have been opened after two Shropshire venues applied for permission to site tables and chairs outside.
By Megan Jones
The owners of Mikey's Bar in Broseley and The Peach Tree and C21 in Shrewsbury have applied for new pavement licences.
A pavement licence allows businesses, like bars, restaurants, and cafes, to place furniture on the public pavement adjacent to their premises for outdoor seating and the consumption of food and drink.