Josh Sandland, aged 20, drove an Audi A4 on Halesfield 19 in Telford on August 24 this year.

A breath test found Sandland had 61 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.

Sandland, of Lonsdale Road, Merridale, Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with alcohol above the legally specified limit.

Magistrates disqualified him from driving for 17 months and fined him £300.

Sandland was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £120 victim surcharge, bringing his total court bill to £505.