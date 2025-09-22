Audi driver banned after being caught under influence of drink at Telford industrial estate
An Audi driver who was under the influence of alcohol on a busy industrial estate has been banned from the road.
Josh Sandland, aged 20, drove an Audi A4 on Halesfield 19 in Telford on August 24 this year.
A breath test found Sandland had 61 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.
Sandland, of Lonsdale Road, Merridale, Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with alcohol above the legally specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified him from driving for 17 months and fined him £300.
Sandland was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £120 victim surcharge, bringing his total court bill to £505.