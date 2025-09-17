We visited the charming village of Bobbington - a scenic neighbourhood that hides two of south Staffordshire's best kept secrets

Nestled away in a quiet corner of south Staffordshire, near Wolverhampton, is the quiet village called Bobbington.

You may think it looks unassuming at first glance, you may even pass it without realising, however, for the avid walker, plane watcher and wine drinker, this village is a must-visit.

The small village was called peaceful by many

At first glance, Bobbington village comprises less than five streets, a pub, and a lovely parish church, a true 'neighbourhood' if I've seen one.

The area feels like a neighbourhood where everyone would know each other, waving and greeting each other as they go about their days or journey to work. In one word, the village feels 'tranquil'.

The Red Lion Inn is a regular for the many people who live here

Manager of The Red Lion Pub, Mark Jones, said: "It's really nice here. The customers are lovely. It's a nice place.

"It's a real small community where everyone gets on with each other. I think the locals really make this village what it is."