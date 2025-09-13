Shropshire attraction to star in Danny Boyle zombie flick

Last week, a movie trailer was released showcasing 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

The post-apocalyptic horror film is the fourth movie in the Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later franchise, which kickstarted the career of Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy.

Keen-eyed cinema-goers who have seen the trailer may notice a familiar Shropshire landmark.

Severn Valley Railway's station in Bridgnorth has a starring role in the movie.

Bridgnorth Station

In the trailer, exterior shots of some of the railway's carriages and Bridgnorth station are masquerading as the fictitious ‘Hayden Bridge’.

The scenes were filmed at the railway in October last year.

The film, which was shot back-to-back with the third film in the franchise: 28 Years Later, is set to be release in January 2026.

Visitor engagement manager at Severn Valley Railway (SVR), Lewis Maddox said: “The production team filmed scenes at Bridgnorth, with some of our volunteers as extras alongside actors, and they used the Class 33 and a brake van to film views from the train between Highley and Bridgnorth. The interior train shots were filmed elsewhere.

“As always, the railway was paid a very welcome location and facilities fee by the production company, and we’re chalking up yet another movie appearance for the SVR!”