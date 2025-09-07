The incident happened near the BMX track at Birchmeadow Park, Broseley at around 8.25pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as ‘non-urgent’ in Broseley.

“One person stuck in an infant swing, crews used small tools.”One fire engine was sent to the scene.

There has been a social media trend for a number of years where teens get themselves stuck in swings and have to call out the fire brigade.

Shropshire fire crews have been called out numerous times over the last few years, and Shrewsbury Town Council once hit out over damage caused at one of its playparks due to a youth needing to be rescued.