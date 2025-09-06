Watch moment incredible West Midlands fire crews rescue young deer from lagoon

Footage shows the moment West Midlands fire crews rescued a young deer from a lagoon.

Deer is rescued from lagoon.

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service, who posted the footage to social media, said the deer was rescued by crews from Bromyard Fire Station and Evesham Fire Station.

The deer was lifted out of the water and carried up a ladder out of the lagoon, before being wrapped up in blankets and taken for a full check-up.