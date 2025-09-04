Road cleared after three-vehicle crash on A5 in north Shropshire

The incident on the A5 at Shotatton Crossroads near Baschurch saw a response from the fire service at 6.04pm.

A spokesperson said three vehicles were involved in the crash, and the police and ambulance service were both in attendance.

"Crews have made one vehicle safe and assisted police in moving the vehicles from the road. Crews have also used an environmental grab pack to clear fuel spillage from road. No persons were trapped at this incident."

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.