The 10 UK high street brands most likely to make a major comeback in 2025, according to ChatGPT - including BHS and C&A

AI explores potential comebacks on the UK high street in 2025

Its analysis considers trends, consumer habits, and nostalgia

A focus on hybrid shopping experiences and value-driven retail is predicted

ChatGPT examined how heritage and retro appeal could shape future returns

It’s a landscape of rapid change with iconic shops coming and going faster than ever.

The UK high street never stands still for long, with some of us left feeling nostalgic for some of those big brands we remember from childhood.

But could some of these familiar names be preparing for a 2025 comeback? We turned to AI phenomenon ChatGPT to explore which shops, brands, and outlets might return to the high street, and the results are fascinating.

After giving ChatGPT the following prompt: “Predict 10 UK high-street shops, brands and outlets that are most likely to make a 2025 comeback before the year is out. Consider factors such as market conditions, consumer habits, and retail trends to make your predictions.”

It began searching the web, and came back with a list of 10 brands and firms already making a comeback, such as Waterstones (planning to open at least a dozen new bookshops by the end of 2025) and Rituals (which plans to reach a total of 115 stores by the end of 2025).

Obviously these brands are already on the high street so we clarified our request to read: “Don't search the web. Instead use your own knowledge to make your predictions. The predictions shouldn't be based on comebacks that are already in action, but potential returns that might happen.”

Analysing market trends, consumer habits, and the growing appetite for nostalgia, the AI considered everything from retro appeal to the rise of experiential shopping, hybrid online-offline models, and the renewed interest in sustainable and value-driven retail.

The UK high street brands that ChatGPT predicts could make a return

At the top of the list was BHS (British Home Stores), the once-ubiquitous department store. ChatGPT suggested that a leaner, digitally integrated BHS could return with a focus on affordable homeware and sustainable products.

For shoppers who remember browsing its aisles for everything from furniture to fashion, this would be a welcome sight.

C&A also made the AI’s top predictions. Though much of its UK presence vanished years ago, a revival could see C&A re-emerge as a sustainable, affordable fashion chain catering to eco-conscious younger shoppers.

With fast fashion fatigue hitting the market, a brand like C&A might find a new lease of life by promoting circular economy models and retro collections.

In electronics, Comet could make a splash. While it once disappeared from high streets, ChatGPT predicted that a hybrid electronics and smart-home store could bring the brand back, blending online shopping with interactive in-store demos, a model increasingly popular with tech-savvy consumers.

Heritage brands like Clarks and Austin Reed/Burton Menswear also featured prominently.

Both could capitalise on nostalgia while updating offerings to suit modern tastes: comfortable, casual footwear for Clarks, and classic-casual menswear for Austin Reed, blending traditional tailoring with contemporary style.

Debenhams, once a major department store, could return in a smaller, curated form, offering a mix of premium and high-street collaborations.

Meanwhile, JJB Sports may appeal to a younger, fitness-focused audience through experiential sports retail and athleisure lines.

Budget and value-oriented stores also made the list. Poundworld could return in an online-first format with select high-street locations, capturing consumers’ ongoing love of bargain shopping in a post-inflation environment.

Finally, the AI predicted resurgences for HMV, which could embrace vinyl and music collectibles, and lingerie brands like La Senza or Bravissimo, which might offer bespoke fittings and curated selections for modern shoppers seeking inclusivity and personalised experiences.

ChatGPT’s retail comeback predictions in full:

BHS (British Home Stores) C&A Comet Clarks Debenhams JJB Sports Poundworld HMV (”again, but truly nostalgic”) La Senza or Bravissimo Austin Reed / Burton Menswear

Which high street stores would you like to see return to your local high street? Let us know in the comments.