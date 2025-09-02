Telford country house prepares to hold its first flower festival

Later this month, Sunnycroft, a National Trust property in Wellington, will be dressed to impress for its first-ever flower festival.

The team are inviting visitors to step inside and see the Victorian villa as they’ve never seen it before from Saturday, September 13 to Tuesday, September 16.

During this time the rooms of the National Trust property will be filled with vibrant, imaginative displays created by talented local arrangers. The theme, ‘In the Shadow of the Wrekin’, celebrates the stories, skills, and spirit of Shropshire.

Visitors will wander through floral scenes inspired by the world-famous Ironbridge, delicate Coalport China, the county’s brewing heritage, Olympic achievements, and even royal embroidery. Each room will tell a different part of Shropshire’s story, all brought to life in petals, greenery, and scent.

“We wanted to do something completely different for Sunnycroft, something that makes people stop, look, and smile. This festival will do exactly that,” says Lou Hall, Site Manager at Sunnycroft. “The festival is more than just beautiful arrangements; it’s a way of telling Shropshire’s story through creativity and craftsmanship.”

Outside, Sunnycroft’s gardens will be in their late-summer glory. After exploring the flower festival inside, visitors can take a stroll past colourful borders, find a shady spot on the lawn, and enjoy the charm of Sunnycroft’s gardens.

Tickets for the event cost £7 for adults and £3.50 for children including entry to the gardens. Booking and more details available at: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/sunnycroft