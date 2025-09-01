Peter Rhodes on Blair, Farage and how relevant is a killer's gender?

Within 24 hours of threatening the mass deportation of illegal immigrants, including women and children, Nigel Farage back-pedalled to exclude some kids and mothers from his list. He's an old softy, isn't he? Or has the Reform UK leader seen a vision of the ghastly media images his “send 'em back” policy would produce?

Can you not hear the screams of distraught women being torn from their husbands beneath that symbol of British courage, the White Cliffs of Dover? Or the terrified shrieking of small children separated from their mothers? And all this done by a party which claims to speak for all that's great in Great Britain?