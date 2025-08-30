Workmen spot further Bridgnorth town hall problems as they fix leak

Scaffolding went up at Bridgnorth Town Council earlier this month, with contractors tasked with plugging a leak, but discovered more issues with the ageing building.

The building was a former barn and was converted into a town hall in the 17th century.

The Town Hall, which is a listed building, was built on stilts to provide a covered market place. Markets are still held underneath it every weekend.

Some of the rotting timber

But the building is comprised of an oak frame hall on top stone pillars.

Bridgnorth Town Council said some of the timbers have rotted but added that as they have contractors on site and the scaffolding up, they will be able to fix the issues.

A spokesperson said: “We currently have scaffolding erected at the Town Hall. This was to repair a leak which for a long time has been causing a small amount of water ingress into the building.

“Whilst up on the roof, some significant deterioration has been found to the existing render and timbers.

“In order to obtain full value from the scaffold whilst it is up, we have taken the decision to have these important remedial works carried out, to help protect this wonderful building for many years to come.

“Weather permitting, the work will be finished and the scaffolding removed before the end of September.”