'Are these your children?' Police warn of dangers after youngsters spotted clambering on roofs

Katy Balaam, Senior Police Community Support Officer for South Telford said the youngsters were spotted on Wednesday night at around 5.30pm.

She said: “The Woodside and Madeley SNT attended two abandoned buildings in relation to children climbing on the roofs.”

Releasing images of the children taken by CCTV, PCSO Balaam asked parents in the area: “Are these your children?

“Children climbing on abandoned buildings are at risk of harm or serious injury from unstable structures and hazardous material like mould, asbestos and lead paint,” she said. “There is a high risk of injuries from broken glass, fallen debris or uneven surfaces. We would like to urge parents to educate their children around the danger of entering or climbing on buildings.”